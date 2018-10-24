Redskins' Chris Thompson: Plans to return this week
Thompson (ribs/knee) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, saying afterward that he expects to return for Sunday's game against the Giants, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Thompson mentioned that he took some snaps in team drills, perhaps paving the way for a return to full participation by the end of the week. His absence for the past two games allowed Kapri Bibbs to get some work on passing downs while sharing the backfield with Adrian Peterson (ankle), who's averaging 16.8 carries per game. Peterson was held out of Wednesday's practice to rest but isn't believed to be in any danger of missing the upcoming game.
