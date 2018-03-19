Redskins' Chris Thompson: Progressing with rehab
Thompson's rehab from a fractured right fibula is going well, Rich Tandler of NBCSports Washington reports.
There haven't been any specifics reported since mid-January when Thompson was out of a cast but still on crutches. He has an estimated timeline of four-to-six months from the initial injury date of Nov. 19, with Thompson saying he hopes to be available for OTAs in May. At worst, he should be back for training camp, where he'll serve as one of Alex Smith's preferred options in the short passing game. Thompson is entering the first season of a two-year, $7 million extension he signed in November, looking to build on a breakout 2017 in which he had 804 scrimmage yards (510 receiving) and six touchdowns in only 10 games. In addition to his usual passing-down duties, he could handle a sizable portion of the early down work if Washington doesn't do much to address it shaky backfield in the coming weeks. As things currently stand, power backs Samaje Perine and Rob Kelley (ankle/knee) are the only real competition for snaps.
