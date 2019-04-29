Bryce Love (knee) may eventually replace Thompson as Washington's passing-down back, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

At his best, Thompson is one of the better blocking and receiving backs in the NFL, but he's entering the final year of his contract after missing 12 games the past two seasons. He was already stuck in a crowded backfield with Adrian Peterson and Derrius Guice (knee) before the Redskins used a fourth-round pick on Love, who may be headed for a 2019 redshirt after suffering a torn ACL in December. The Stanford product had first-round buzz after finishing as runner-up for the Heisman Trophy in 2017, but he was never a prolific pass catcher (49 receptions in 49 games) and managed just 4.5 yards per carry his senior season. While the 28-year-old Thompson isn't likely to get a contract extension, it's too early to assume he has no future in Washington beyond 2019.