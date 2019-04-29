Redskins' Chris Thompson: Put on notice with draft pick
Bryce Love (knee) may eventually replace Thompson as Washington's passing-down back, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
At his best, Thompson is one of the better blocking and receiving backs in the NFL, but he's entering the final year of his contract after missing 12 games the past two seasons. He was already stuck in a crowded backfield with Adrian Peterson and Derrius Guice (knee) before the Redskins used a fourth-round pick on Love, who may be headed for a 2019 redshirt after suffering a torn ACL in December. The Stanford product had first-round buzz after finishing as runner-up for the Heisman Trophy in 2017, but he was never a prolific pass catcher (49 receptions in 49 games) and managed just 4.5 yards per carry his senior season. While the 28-year-old Thompson isn't likely to get a contract extension, it's too early to assume he has no future in Washington beyond 2019.
More News
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Glad Peterson is staying with team•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Struggles in bad offense•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Accrues 28 scrimmage yards•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Quiet in Week 15 win•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Available Sunday•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Expected to play•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Day 2 RB prospects
After the dust settled on Josh Jacobs, our Fantasy crew reacts to the running backs taken in...
-
Day 2 WR prospects
Our Fantasy crew reacts to all the Day 2 and 3 wide receivers, and there are bunches of th...
-
Fantasy reaction: Rosen as Dolphin
The Cardinals ship Josh Rosen to the Dolphins a day after drafting Kyler Murray No. 1 overall....
-
Day 2 TE prospects
After the dust settled on T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant, our Fantasy crew reacts to the tight...
-
Day 2 QB prospects
Our Fantasy crew reacts to the quarterbacks taken in Rounds 2 and 3.
-
Brown, Harry may need some time
Marquise Brown and N'Keal Harry were the first receivers taken in the NFL draft, but they may...