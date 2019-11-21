Redskins' Chris Thompson: Puts in limited practice
Thompson (toe) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Thompson's participation level head steady from Wednesday, when he put in his first practice activity of any kind since suffering a turf toe injury in Week 6. While Thompson seems to be in a better spot on the health front compared to previous weeks, he may need to upgrade to full participation Friday in order to play Sunday against the Lions.
