Thompson missed Friday's practice with an illness and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Jacksonville, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

With two full days to recover, Thompson should still have a good chance to suit up as his team tries to stay in the playoff hunt. He's been quiet since returning from a lengthy absence due to a rib injury, but the Redskins may have a larger role in mind with Jordan Reed (toe) out of the lineup and Josh Johnson starting at quarterback. Sunday's kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. EST.