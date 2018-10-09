Redskins' Chris Thompson: Questionable with rib injury
Thompson suffered a rib injury and is questionable to return to Monday's contest against the Saints.
Look for more specifics on the rib injury to emerge later this week once the Redskins return to the practice field. With Monday's game thoroughly out of hand for the Redskins, there is a good chance Thompson takes the remainder of the night off in order to prevent any further damage to his ribs.
