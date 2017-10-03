Thompson ran the ball six times for 23 yards and hauled in one of two targets for four yards in Monday's loss to the Chiefs.

Monday marked the first time this season that Thompson failed to find the end zone, as the pass catching back never seemed to find his groove against a tough Chiefs defense. What's even stranger is the lack of targets Thompson received through the air Monday night, especially considering he averaged 8.5 targets over the first three games of the season. The Florida State product will look to bounce back after the Redskins' bye this week.