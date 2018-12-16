Thompson (illness) rushed five times for nine yards and caught one of two targets for four yards in Sunday's 16-13 win over Jacksonville.

Thompson wasn't a major part of the game plan as neither offense found much success. He's likely to cede the majority of rushing work to Adrian Peterson against the Titans in Week 16 if things stay close, but is more capable of making an impact as a receiver out of the backfield if the Redskins find themselves in a hole.