Redskins' Chris Thompson: Racks up 138 yards in victory
Thompson nabbed four of five targets for 105 yards and added 33 yards on the ground on 16 carries in Sunday's 26-24 win over the 49ers.
It was the third time in five games that Thompson topped over 100 total yards, including the second time in which he topped 100 yards receiving. The dynamic scat back leads Washington in both rushing and receiving yards five games into the season and, though he has been held scoreless in back-to-back games after four scores in the first three weeks of the season, he figures to get more opportunities down the stretch. Thompson's effectiveness in limited opportunities to start the season helped incentivize Washington's coaches to giving him the ball for a career-high 20 touches on Sunday. Expect the team to continue turning to its most viable weapon.
