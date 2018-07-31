Thompson (leg) is expected to get some work in full-team drills at Tuesday's practice, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

While he avoided the PUP list to start training camp, Thompson seems to have been limited to non-contact work so far. He's about eight months removed from surgery on a fractured right fibula, and the rehab process has taken a bit longer than expected, perhaps because the injury was accompanied by ligament damage. Regardless, Thompson is on the right track for Week 1 and could even make an appearance at some point during the preseason. He's locked in as Washington's passing-down back, coming off a season with career-high marks for scrimmage yards (804) and touchdowns (six) in only 10 games. It will be tough for Thompson to match last year's per-game output, as a few long gains were the impetus for his breakout season prior to the injury. He had modest averages of 6.4 carries and 3.9 catches per game.

