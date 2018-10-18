Thompson (ribs/knee) was limited in practice Thursday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Thompson is replicating precisely his practice regimen from a week ago, when he was held out due to injuries to his ribs and knee. Considering he's day-to-day, as coach Jay Gruden told Keim on Monday, Thompson's status seems to be just as murky this week. As a result, Thompson should continue to be monitored to learn if he has a chance to return Sunday against the Cowboys.

