Redskins' Chris Thompson: Remains limited Thursday
Thompson (ribs/knee) was limited in practice Thursday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Thompson is replicating precisely his practice regimen from a week ago, when he was held out due to injuries to his ribs and knee. Considering he's day-to-day, as coach Jay Gruden told Keim on Monday, Thompson's status seems to be just as murky this week. As a result, Thompson should continue to be monitored to learn if he has a chance to return Sunday against the Cowboys.
More News
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Still limited at practice•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Considered 'day-to-day'•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Inactive Sunday•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Not expected to play Sunday•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Viewed as game-time decision•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Limited at practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tate vs. Jeffery for Week 7 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Golden Tate vs....
-
Week 7 things to know
Baker Mayfield and Eli Manning are among the players with outstanding Week 7 matchups. But...
-
What you missed: Yeldon ailing?
Chris Towers catches you up on all the news you might have missed from Wednesday's practices...
-
Best Fantasy Football Week 7 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football trade chart
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Not slowin' Cohen
Tarik Cohen isn't just a gadget player anymore. The Bears have figured out how to feature him,...