Redskins' Chris Thompson: Remains sidelined Monday
Thompson (ribs) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated injury report.
In advance of a third consecutive absence last week, Thompson was contained to working with the training staff on the side. He may still be a part of the rehab group, but until the Redskins log an actual practice this week, it's unclear where the veteran running back stands in his recovery. If Thompson doesn't make the requisite progress for Thursday's game in Dallas -- along with Samaje Perine (calf) -- Kapri Bibbs and Byron Marshall would gobble up whatever snaps are left behind by Adrian Peterson (shoulder).
