Thompson (ribs/knee) is active for Sunday's game at the Giants.

Coach Jay Gruden was coy about Thompson's odds to end a two-game absence this week, but a full practice Friday was the best tell that the running back would be back in action. In four appearances prior to sitting out, Thompson averaged 12.3 touches for 75 yards from scrimmage per game while recording one touchdown through the air, making him a decent play against a Giants defense that has given up the most receiving TDs (four, tied with two other teams) to running backs this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories