Redskins' Chris Thompson: Returns to action Week 13
Thompson (toe) is active for Sunday's game at Carolina.
In his first game action since Week 6, Thompson is expected to take on his usual pass-catching role out of the Redskins' backfield, causing the Redskins to make Wendell Smallwood a healthy scratch. As he joins fellow backs Adrian Peterson and Derrius Guice, it remains to be seen if Thompson will approach the 10.2 touches per game that he saw through the first six contests of the campaign.
