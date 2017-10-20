With Redskins head coach Jay Gruden stating Friday that he expects Rob Kelley (ankle) to play and start in Monday's game against the Eagles, Thompson is expected to see a downturn in his snaps and touches out of the backfield, Rick Maese of The Washington Post reports.

While Kelley was sidelined due to injury in Week 3 and Week 6, Thompson came through with his two most productive outings of the season, turning in a combined 255 receiving yards, 71 rushing yards and a touchdown in those contests. Kelley's return is unlikely to have much effect on Thompson's role as the top pass catcher out of the backfield, but expect Thompson's carry total to drop back into the single digits after he toted the rock a season-high 16 times in last Sunday's win over the 49ers. Kelley's impending return could also result in a reduced snap count for rookie Samaje Perine.