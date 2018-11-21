Thompson (ribs) has been ruled out for Thursday's game in Dallas, Jake Kring-Schreifels of the Redskins' official website reports.

Listed as a non-participant all week, Thompson will be held out for a sixth time in seven games. The Redskins will use Kapri Bibbs and/or Byron Marshall on passing downs in Colt McCoy's first start of the season.

