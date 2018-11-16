Thompson (ribs) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans.

Limited to side work with the training staff, Thompson is still in too much pain to play in a game. Kapri Bibbs will continue to fill in on passing downs, with Byron Marshall likely coming up from the practice squad to replace an injured Samaje Perine (hip) in the No. 3 running back role. Thompson may have a hard time avoiding another absence with the Cowboys hosting the Redskins on Thanksgiving.