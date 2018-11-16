Redskins' Chris Thompson: Ruled out for third straight week
Thompson (ribs) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans.
Limited to side work with the training staff, Thompson is still in too much pain to play in a game. Kapri Bibbs will continue to fill in on passing downs, with Byron Marshall likely coming up from the practice squad to replace an injured Samaje Perine (hip) in the No. 3 running back role. Thompson may have a hard time avoiding another absence with the Cowboys hosting the Redskins on Thanksgiving.
