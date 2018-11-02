Thompson (ribs) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Atlanta, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Thompson returned from rib and knee injuries for last week's 20-13 win over the Giants, but he then suffered a new injury on the other side of his rib cage. He's far from a lock to make it back for Week 10 against Tampa Bay, considering he didn't practice at all this week and reportedly showed visible signs of pain even when he wasn't moving around. Washington will also be missing WR Jamison Crowder (ankle) and LT Trent Williams (thumb) on Sunday, though it would be more of a concern for Alex Smith if the team was facing a real NFL defense. Kapri Bibbs (shoulder) is expected to fill in for Thompson on passing downs, assuming his own injury isn't serious enough to require an absence. Adrian Peterson and/or Samaje Perine would be the desperation alternatives for those situations.