Redskins' Chris Thompson: Ruled out for Week 9
Thompson (ribs) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Atlanta, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Thompson returned from rib and knee injuries for last week's 20-13 win over the Giants, but he then suffered a new injury on the other side of his rib cage. He's far from a lock to make it back for Week 10 against Tampa Bay, considering he didn't practice at all this week and reportedly showed visible signs of pain even when he wasn't moving around. Washington will also be missing WR Jamison Crowder (ankle) and LT Trent Williams (thumb) on Sunday, though it would be more of a concern for Alex Smith if the team was facing a real NFL defense. Kapri Bibbs (shoulder) is expected to fill in for Thompson on passing downs, assuming his own injury isn't serious enough to require an absence. Adrian Peterson and/or Samaje Perine would be the desperation alternatives for those situations.
More News
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Looking unlikely to play Week 9•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Doesn't practice Thursday•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Sits out practice to start week•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Injures ribs on other side•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Held in check in return to lineup•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Returns from two-game absence•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
After a poor performance in Week 8, Browns running back Nick Chubb should rebound in Week 9...
-
Week 9 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 9, including what should...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 Starts, Sits, Risks, and Sleepers
Who does Dave Richard like in Week 9? He goes through every game on the schedule to find gems...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...