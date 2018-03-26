Redskins' Chris Thompson: Running on field
Thompson (leg) will run on a field Monday for the first time since suffering a fractured fibula Nov. 19, according to his twitter account.
Thompson is said to be making good progress, though he admits he's a bit nervous about the big step forward Monday. He previously said he hoped to be ready for OTAs in May, and he should remain on track if there aren't hitches with his return to on-field running. Redskins coach Jay Gruden said there's a good chance the team uses an early draft pick on a running back, but that would seem to be a commentary on Rob Kelley (ankle, knee) and Samaje Perine more so than Thompson. The 2013 fifth-round pick is well established as one of the top passing-down backs in the league, coming off a 2017 season in which he caught 39 of 54 targets for 510 yards and four touchdowns in only 10 games, adding 64 carries for 294 yards (4.6 average) and another two scores for good measure.
