Thompson rushed the ball three times for four yards and hauled in four of five targets for 52 yards and a touchdown.

Thompson was one of the lone bright spots in an otherwise disappointing opening week performance for the Redskins. While the tailback didn't make an impact in the run game, he did show a clear connection with Kirk Cousins as a receiver. His 29-yard score showcased his ability to make moves after the catch, as he somehow managed to avoid a trio of tacklers while staying upright on his way to the end zone. It was a fairly standard performance from the third-down back and helped prove why the Redskins inked him to a two-year extension earlier in the week.