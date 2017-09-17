Thompson rushed three times for 77 yards and two touchdowns and caught three of seven targets for 31 yards during Sunday's 27-20 overtime win over the Rams.

After rushing for a seven-yard score to start the second quarter, Thompson broke a 61-yard touchdown run with just 1:44 left in the first half. He wasn't as effective in the passing game as usual, but the third-down back has now found the end zone three times through two weeks, and his role could be extended moving forward. Rob Kelley (ribs) left Sunday's game, and he was unable to return. If Kelley misses time, Thompson could see more snaps, and especially if rookie Samaje Perine struggles. Perine rushed 21 times for just 67 yards (3.2 yards per carry) Sunday.