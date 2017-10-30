Thompson rushed four times for 18 yards and caught eight of nine pass attempts for 76 yards in Washington's 33-19 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday.

Thompson finished second on the team in targets and receptions behind only Jamison Crowder. The 27-year-old also finished with just one fewer yard than Rob Kelley despite receiving half the carries. Although Kelley got the start and a rushing touchdown, the former Seminole is clearly the running back to own in Washington and will likely be depended upon heavily in Week 9 at Seattle.