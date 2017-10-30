Redskins' Chris Thompson: Sees 12 touches in defeat
Thompson rushed four times for 18 yards and caught eight of nine pass attempts for 76 yards in Washington's 33-19 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday.
Thompson finished second on the team in targets and receptions behind only Jamison Crowder. The 27-year-old also finished with just one fewer yard than Rob Kelley despite receiving half the carries. Although Kelley got the start and a rushing touchdown, the former Seminole is clearly the running back to own in Washington and will likely be depended upon heavily in Week 9 at Seattle.
More News
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Shakes off toe injury•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Exits with toe injury•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Role set to decline with Kelley back•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Racks up 138 yards in victory•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Quiet in loss•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Not in line for expanded role•
-
Early waiver wire: Add Collins, Anderson
A few select running backs and wide receivers will draw plenty of eyeballs off waivers heading...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 DFS Plays
Heath Cummings says a nasty weather system on the east coast has caused him to adjust his DFS...
-
Sunday Injury Report Update
Need to know who belongs in your lineup Sunday? We've got all the latest on injuries from around...