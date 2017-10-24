Redskins' Chris Thompson: Shakes off toe injury
Thompson, who exited late in the Redskins' 34-24 loss to the Eagles on Monday with a toe injury, was ultimately able to return, Rick Maese of The Washington Post reports.
Thompson ended up missing just a few snaps due to the issue, so it doesn't look to be anything that will hamper him too much heading into the Week 8 game against the Cowboys. After amassing 138 total yards on 20 touches in the Week 6 win over the 49ers, Thompson saw his role decline a bit with Rob Kelley (ankle) cleared to return from a one-game absence Monday. Thompson compiled a more modest 64 total yards on 12 touches, but did reach the end zone in the first half.
