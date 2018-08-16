Thompson (leg) won't play in Thursday's preseason game versus the Jets, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Once again, Thompson will take a seat, only this time it's the first outing without Derrius Guice, who tore his ACL last week. The backfield will thus be composed of Rob Kelley, Samaje Perine, Kapri Bibbs and Byron Marshall in this exhibition. It remains to be seen whether or not Thompson will make an appearance before Week 1 following a vicious broken fibula suffered Nov. 19 of last season.

More News
Our Latest Stories