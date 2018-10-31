Redskins' Chris Thompson: Sits out practice to start week
Thompson (ribs/knee) isn't practicing Wednesday, Les Carpenter of The Washington Post reports.
Thompson returned from a two-game absence for Sunday's 20-13 win over the Giants, only to injure the other side of his rib cage after managing just 22 yards on five touches. Now dealing with a pair of injured ribs in addition to a knee ailment, the passing-down back may have a tough time getting out on the practice field before Sunday's game against the Falcons. Thompson will have a prime matchup if he's able to play, as Atlanta has yielded a league-high 62 receptions (8.9 per game) to running backs. Kapri Bibbs normally would fill in on passing downs, but he also figures to show up on the Week 9 injury report after separating his shoulder in Sunday's victory.
