Redskins' Chris Thompson: Sitting again in Week 11
Thompson (toe) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Jets.
Thompson was unable to make any notable strides in his recovery from the sprained toe this week, failing to practice in any fashion Wednesday through Friday. Though Thompson will be inactive for a fourth straight game, Washington will get some reinforcement in the backfield this week with the return of Derrius Guice (knee), who was reinstated from injured reserve. Interim coach Bill Callahan suggested earlier this week that Guice would serve as a change-of-pace option Sunday behind lead runner Adrian Peterson.
