Play

Redskins' Chris Thompson: Sitting out another game

Thompson (toe) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Lions.

Thompson took a step forward this week by participating in practice on a limited basis on three occasions, but the Redskins likely want to see him put in a full workout before clearing him for game action. With Thompson sidelined for a fifth straight contest, Adrian Peterson, Derrius Guice and Wendell Smallwood should be in line to split the backfield snaps in Week 12, with Peterson and Guice representing the better bets to deliver fantasy value.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories