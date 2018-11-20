Thompson (ribs) was a non-participant in Tuesday's practice, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Thompson was always in an uphill battle to gain an active status on a short week, and his absence from practice Tuesday supports the notion the running back will more than likely be sidelined Thanksgiving Day in Dallas for the sixth time in seven games. A final call on Thompson's gameday status will be made following Wednesday's practice session, but the expectation is that Kapri Bibbs and Byron Marshall will shoulder most of the scatback's duties on passing downs.

