Redskins' Chris Thompson: Slated for surgery
Redskins head coach said Thompson will undergo surgery this week to repair a fractured right fibula.
The procedure will likely spell an end to what had been a breakthrough season for Thompson, who emerged as the Redskins' top offensive weapon with six touchdowns and 804 total yards through 10 games before suffering the injury while attempting to make a block in the third quarter of Sunday's 34-31 overtime loss to the Saints. With Thompson expected to join Rob Kelley (ankle) on injured reserve in the near future, a workhorse role could be in the offing for rookie Samaje Perine, who had the best game of his young career Sunday, finishing with 117 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries.
More News
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Fractures fibula Sunday•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Injures leg Sunday•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Could exploit Saints on screen passes•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Totals 67 yards•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Leads team in rushing Sunday•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Sees 12 touches in defeat•
-
Drop A.P.? Bench Hunt and Goff?
Heath Cummings says you can cut loose on Adrian Peterson and Jared Goff owners need to find...
-
Early Week 12 Waiver Wire
Get a jump on the competition with Dave Richard's early look at the waiver wire after Sunday's...
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 11 kicks off.