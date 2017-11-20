Redskins head coach said Thompson will undergo surgery this week to repair a fractured right fibula.

The procedure will likely spell an end to what had been a breakthrough season for Thompson, who emerged as the Redskins' top offensive weapon with six touchdowns and 804 total yards through 10 games before suffering the injury while attempting to make a block in the third quarter of Sunday's 34-31 overtime loss to the Saints. With Thompson expected to join Rob Kelley (ankle) on injured reserve in the near future, a workhorse role could be in the offing for rookie Samaje Perine, who had the best game of his young career Sunday, finishing with 117 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries.