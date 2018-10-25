Redskins' Chris Thompson: Status remains up in air
Coach Jay Gruden said the Redskins are "playing it by ear" with Thompson's (ribs/knee) availability, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
Thompson, who has maintained limited showings in practice this week, intends to return from a two-game absence Sunday versus the Giants, per John Keim of ESPN.com. Gruden's comment Thursday somewhat contradicts Thompson's thoughts, but all parties will have another day to determine where the running back stands heading into the weekend. If he returns, Thompson will be a change-of-pace option to Adrian Peterson, which equated to 12.3 touches per game during his four appearances this season.
