Redskins' Chris Thompson: Still deals with soreness
Thompson feels the best he has in a long time, but he also admits there's still some on-and-off soreness in his surgically repaired leg/ankle, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.
Thompson had surgery in December 2017 to repair a fractured fibula and other damage, with doctors inserting a plate to stabilize the area. He made it back for Week 1 last season and played through some pain, though it was a rib injury that ended up costing him six games. Thompson said the rib is no longer an issue, and while the leg/ankle is doing better, it sounds like something that may require maintenance for the rest of his career. There's also the possibility that a portion of his usual pass-catching workload could go to Derrius Guice (knee), and perhaps eventually to fourth-round pick Bryce Love (knee). The 28-year-old running back is entering the second season of a two-year, $7 million contract extension, and he acknowledged having some concern about his team's impressive backfield depth.
