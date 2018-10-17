Thompson (rib/knee) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Thompson was also a limited participant all last week leading up to an absence for Sunday's 23-17 win over the Panthers. Coach Jay Gruden said he views his pass-catching back as day-to-day, thus implying a return for Sunday's game against Dallas is realistic. Given the events of last week, fantasy owners would like to see Thompson log at least one full practice before he can confidently be placed in lineups. The Cowboys defense has done solid work against running backs this season, limiting the position to 3.3 yards per carry and 5.9 per target with just three touchdowns in six games.

