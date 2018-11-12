Redskins' Chris Thompson: Still limited by pain
Thompson (ribs) is still dealing with considerable pain and isn't sure when he will be ready to play, but he did say his injury is improving, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports. "I can't do anything outside of being uncomfortable standing for too long, sitting for too long," Thompson said. "I've just got to focus on trying to get better and being patient, because sometimes with ribs it can happen quick or it can be a slow process."
Thompson has missed four of the past five games due to two separate rib injuries, unable to practice in any capacity the past two weeks. It sounds like he could make it back to limited participation in the coming days, potentially setting up a game-time decision Sunday against the Texans. Kapri Bibbs will continue to handle passing downs out of the Redskins backfield if Thompson ultimately ends up missing another week.
