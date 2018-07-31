Redskins' Chris Thompson: Still working on confidence
Thompson took about 12 reps in his return to full-team work at Tuesday's practice, but he said afterward that he's still a little wary of making cuts on his surgically repaired right leg, Jake Kring-Schreifels of Redskins.com reports.
While his return to 11-on-11 drills came off without a hitch, Thompson actually sounded a bit discouraged after practice, noting that he may not be his usual self until he's a full year removed from the fractured fibula he suffered in November, per ESPN.com's John Keim. The 27-year-old said this has been the most difficult rehab process of his football career -- an interesting statement from someone who dealt with a torn ACL and two fractured vertebrae at Florida State. Although his Week 1 availability doesn't seem to be in question, Thompson will probably need some time to regain the explosive form that led to 13.1 yards per catch last season. He still figures to be a fixture on passing downs, so his 2016 production is a reasonable baseline for expectations.
