Thompson caught three of five targets for 15 yards and took three carries for 23 yards in Sunday's 40-16 loss to the Giants.

Thompson's snap share dropped to 40 percent after he checked in at 64 percent the previous week in his first game back from a four-week absence. The downturn was likely just a product of game script, with Byron Marshall getting most of the backfield snaps in the late stages of a blowout loss. Given the injury issues at quarterback and along the offensive line, it's tough to have confidence in any piece of the Washington offense for Week 15 in Jacksonville. The team will continue to lean on Adrian Peterson as the primary ballcarrier while Thompson gets most of his playing time on passing downs.