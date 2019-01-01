Redskins' Chris Thompson: Struggles in bad offense
Thompson played 10 games in 2018, compiling 43 carries for 178 yards (4.1 average) along with 41 catches for 268 yards (6.5 average) and a touchdown on 55 targets.
Thompson had two fewer catches and 21 more carries in the same number of appearances (10) during his breakout 2017 campaign, producing 4.6 yards per carry and 13.1 per reception with six total touchdowns before he broke his leg Week 11. Coming back from the severe injury and stuck in a lousy Washington offense, the 28-year-old scatback took a massive step backward in 2018, losing five touchdowns and 50 percent of his YPR mark from the previous season. While the 2017 breakout was largely built on a few long gains, Thompson does offer considerable rebound appeal for 2019, as he's averaged 5.4 carries and 5.5 targets per game in 20 appearances over the past two seasons. That kind of workload should at least put him in the conversation as a late-round target in 2019 drafts, with potential to significantly outperform his draft slot if the Redskins can fix the rest of their offense.
