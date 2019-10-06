Redskins' Chris Thompson: Tacks on five catches in loss
Thompson rushed four times for 21 yards and caught five of seven targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 33-7 loss to New England.
Thompson continues to be heavily involved as a receiver out of the backfield with Washington frequently playing from behind. He has 25 catches through five games, including at least four in every game. The Redskins might actually have the lead for most of the contest in Week 6 when they take on a fellow winless team in Miami, but Thompson should be deployed as usual given his role as one of the team's top playmakers.
