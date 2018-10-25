Thompson (ribs/knee) participated in practice Thursday, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

After a limited showing Wednesday, Thompson told John Keim of ESPN.com that he took part in team drills, which could imply an uncapped practice is in the cards Thursday and/or Friday. Coach Jay Gruden will reveal Thompson's activity level later Thursday, but the preceding seems to imply the offense will retain the pass-catching back Week 8. Meanwhile, Adrian Peterson (ankle/shoulder) got the day off Wednesday, a reality that Gruden believes he'll follow for the rest of the season to keep him fresh.

