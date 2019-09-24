Thompson rushed seven times for 29 yards and caught four of five targets for 78 yards in Monday night's 31-15 loss to the Bears.

Thompson's performance was highlighted by a 33-yard catch and run toward the end of the third quarter. That play helped him top 100 yards from scrimmage on the evening, which also saw him post season highs in both rushing and receiving yards. Although Adrian Peterson led the team with 12 carries, Thompson was more efficient, averaging 4.1 YPC compared to Peterson's 3.1, and remains a far superior pass-catching tailback, as he showed again Monday.