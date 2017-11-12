Redskins' Chris Thompson: Totals 67 yards
Thompson rushed for 26 yards on nine attempts and added 41 yards on three catches in Sunday's 38-30 loss to Minnesota.
With Rob Kelley (ankle) exiting the game early, Thompson saw his second highest total of carries this season. More of a scat back than every-down runner, Thompson is likely to see an uptick in carries should Kelley miss time, but expect more of his production to come through the air than on the ground. In the two previous games Kelley has missed this season, Thompson has been held to 71 yards on 24 carries. He snagged 10 passes for 255 yard and a touchdown in those games, however, as Washington used the passing game to supplement the run. Whether or not Kelley is healthy for next week, Thompson remains a strong factor in PPR leagues.
