Redskins' Chris Thompson: Trending toward another absence
Coach Jay Gruden said Thompson (ribs) is unlikely to suit up for Sunday's game against the Texans, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Thompson has been available just one time in the Redskins' last five contests, the result of a pair of rib injuries. He commented on the level of pain Monday. "I can't do anything outside of being uncomfortable standing for too long, sitting for too long," Thompson told Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post. "I've just got to focus on trying to get better and being patient, because sometimes with ribs it can happen quick or it can be a slow process." Thompson hasn't set himself up well this week with no reps at Wednesday's practice, but two sessions remain for the running back to change the tone about his potential to play.
