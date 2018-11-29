Thompson (ribs) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Thompson's full practice to kick off Week 13 sets the stage for him to return from a four-game absence Monday against the Eagles, assuming he experiences no setbacks in the subsequent two days of practice. Staying healthy has been a career-long issue for the scatback, but Thompson offers a dynamic pass-catching option for Washington whenever he's able to take the field. Expect him to handle most of the backfield work on passing downs against Philadelphia while occasionally mixing in as a change-of-pace option on running plays when Adrian Peterson (shoulder) requires a breather. Thompson's impending return will presumably result in a decreased role for Kapri Bibbs, who had been working as Peterson's top complement in recent weeks.

