Play

Redskins' Chris Thompson: Two receptions Sunday

Thompson recorded two receptions for 26 yards in Sunday's loss to the Eagles.

Thompson was only targeted three times during the contest and did not record a single rush. It's the second straight week the veteran back has only been targeted as a wideout -- a trend which may continue as the season winds down.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories