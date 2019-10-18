Redskins' Chris Thompson: Unable to practice all week
Thompson (toe) isn't practicing Friday, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Absent from practice throughout the week, Thompson isn't looking good for Sunday's game against the 49ers. Wendell Smallwood is the favorite to share snaps with Adrian Peterson, but there's also been some rumbling about Craig Reynolds coming up from the practice squad and getting a bit of work.
