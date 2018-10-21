Redskins' Chris Thompson: Unlikely to play
Thompson (rib, knee) is unlikely to play Sunday, per Ian Rapoport.
We'll await official word, but it sounds as though Adrian Peterson (shoulder, ankle) is in for a big workload.
