Redskins' Chris Thompson: Viewed as game-time decision
Thompson (ribs/knee) is listed as questionable and expected to be a game-time decision Sunday against the Panthers, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
The same goes for Adrian Peterson (shoulder/knee/ankle) as well as wide receivers Jamison Crowder (ankle), Paul Richardson (shoulder/knee) and Josh Doctson (heel). The messy injury report means we'll need to keep a close eye on Washington's inactive list when it comes out around 11:30 AM ET on Sunday, but it does at least seem Thompson is on track to play after logging limited practices throughout the week. He could take on more snaps if Peterson is absent or limited, with the potential for added targets if the injuries at wide receiver prove problematic.
