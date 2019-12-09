Redskins' Chris Thompson: Vintage receiving day in loss

Thompson did not log any carries but brought in seven of eight targets for 43 yards in the Redskins' 20-15 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

The veteran pass-catching specialist was in his domain Sunday, pacing the Redskins in receptions while serving as a frequent safety valve for rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins. Thompson benefited from Derrius Guice's early exit from the game with a knee injury, and he'd presumably be in line for more snaps if Guice is forced to miss any time. Thompson's next chance to make an impact will come in a Week 15 battle against the Eagles.