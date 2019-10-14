Redskins' Chris Thompson: Waiting for test results
Thompson said his injured foot feels better Monday, but he's still waiting on results from medical tests, Craig Hoffman of 106-7 The Fan Washington reports.
Thompson was removed from Sunday's 17-16 win over Miami in the second half, finishing with three carries for 12 yards and two catches for eight yards. His absence left Wendell Smallwood to handle passing downs while Adrian Peterson continued to take most of the carries.
