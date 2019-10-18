Play

Redskins' Chris Thompson: Won't play against 49ers

Thompson (toe) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Thompson never seemed to have any shot at playing and didn't practice in any capacity throughout the week. Wendell Smallwood figures to step in as the top backfield option for passing downs, though Washington could also promote Craig Reynolds from the practice squad before Sunday.

