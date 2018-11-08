Thompson (ribs) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Tampa Bay, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Thompson was unable to participate in the first two practices during Week 10 prep, so the Redskins opted for a proactive approach and will give the pass-catching back more time to recover from an injury to his rib cage. In Thompson's stead, expect Kapri Bibbs to handle the change-of-pace role behind Adrian Peterson, though deep reserve Samaje Perine may also be utilized out of the backfield. Thompson's next chance to attempt to return will be Sunday, Nov. 18 versus the Texans.